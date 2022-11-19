A month of emotional upheavals, agony and ecstasy 

November 19, 2022 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

Prepare for sleep deprivation, bleary eyes, single-themed conversations, upset spouses, missed appointments. World Cup football is here!

Kicking things is a basic human instinct. Children kick stones for fun as they walk. Adults watch 22 others kicking a ball. Even non-regular fans (those who are not compelled to watch every match in every country every day), prepare like professionals ahead of the World Cup.

The right chair, the right TV, the right drink, harmless things like paper balls to throw at the TV when your favourite player misses the goal have to be organised. In Italy they throw the TV out of the window when disappointed. Elsewhere they throw at it whatever they are holding.

The television screen glorifies motion, yet the individual footballer spends most of the 90 minutes of the game doing little. It’s only in the area around the ball that the game seems to take place. Television exaggerates this by focusing mainly on the ball. It makes much of the game nearly incomprehensible. For television does not always show a move building up or give the big picture where a player not in the frame is preparing to do something crucial. TV provides the prose but withholds the poetry: how did a player will that empty space into existence?

The great Mexican writer Juan Villoro put it best: “Football offers one of the most propitious situations for the intellectual life, in that the majority of the game is spent doing nothing.” He explains: “You run, but the ball is nowhere near you, you stop, you do up your bootlaces, you shout things no one hears, you spit on the ground, you exchange a harsh look with an opposing player, you remember you forgot to lock the terrace door.”

Some of these are what the TV spectator does too. The majority of the game is spent doing nothing. In your imagination you run but even in your imagination the ball is nowhere near you. You refill your glass, you shout things no one hears, you exchange harsh looks with a family member who disturbs you, and when disheartened you make the universal sound of spitting: Thoooo! In the end you are spent.

Football is the greatest religion in the world, with more followers than any other. The governing body, FIFA, has more members than the United Nations. The World Cup is not just the greatest sporting event in the world, it involves more people than wars and climate disaster meetings. If only we knew how to channelize all that oneness into something positive and permanent.

In India we have the freedom to choose the team to support. This, thanks to our national team’s inability to qualify for the World Cup. Thus we throw our weight behind Brazil, Argentina, Germany or France, and shift allegiance at will.

Above all, football is a simple game. As Gary Lineker, the former England captain explained, “Twenty two men chase a ball for 90 minutes, and at the end, the Germans win.”

(Suresh Menon is Contributing Editor, The Hindu)