A mere understanding of Constitution is not enough, says former judge

“You cannot understand the Constitution if you don’t understand India,” a former judge of the High Court of Karnataka H.N. Nagmohan Das said in Belagavi on Thursday.

“Understanding the country does not mean knowing its geography or climate. It is to know its people, their culture, social, economic and other aspects of their life,” he said.

He was speaking at a reading session of the Constitution at the Zilla Panchayat.

The Constitution is like the mother of all laws and rules and regulations in the country. “In a way, understanding the Constitution is like understanding our mother,” he said.

“However, a mere understanding is not enough. We need to adopt it and lead our lives by its principles,” he added.

He spoke at length about events in ancient and medieval history that shaped the Indian nation in modern times. He described the shift from a police State to a welfare State and the evolution of the nation State into a socialist and secular republic.

The Constitution is built on the principles of Buddha’s Dhamma, Gandhi’s Ahimsa, Ambedkar’s and Basaveshwara’s equality. It provides a wide variety of enforceable rights under Fundamental Rights for individuals and guides the policy-making process under the Directive Principles of State Policy, he said. He spoke of the unshakeable character of the basic structure of the Constitution that includes doctrines of separation of powers, federalism, secularism and the promise of equality and freedom.

Principal District and Sessions Judge R.J. Satish Singh urged young people to understand the principles of the Constitution and spread awareness about them among others. He urged parents to bring up children to be responsible citizens. They should be taught that brain drain is nothing short of treason, he said.

The District Legal Services Authority, the zilla panchayat, Women and Child Welfare, the Department of Education and Samudaya Karnataka jointly organised the programme.

Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli, zilla panchayat CEO K.V. Rajendra and others were present.