A master plan for Mysuru needs more than a one-off meeting, say stakeholders

Will a one-off meeting that was held to elicit public opinion and inputs for incorporation into a master plan or a vision document, be sufficient to draw a road map for the future of Mysuru?

This question is doing rounds among a section of stakeholders who have welcomed the initiative but questioned the method.

For, soon after the conclusion of the meeting which lasted about two hours, the Mysuru district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa announced that various views were received and they would be incorporated into a comprehensive plan for the development of Mysuru.

But stakeholders say Saturday’s meeting was not even the first step and a lot more needs to be done to finalise a plan apart from revisiting the three comprehensive development plans (CDPs) for Mysuru prepared over the last few decades.

Bhamy V. Shenoy of Mysore Grahakara Parishat said Saturday’s meeting was disappointing as people were either promoting their pet projects or discussing specific issues like sewage, congestion, and road conditions, while urban planning entails a broad, long-term process that covers the entire city or region, integrating multiple aspects of urban life and development, development of policies, strategies and plans that guide the growth of the city.

It is pertinent to recall that the exercise that went into the preparation of comprehensive development plan 2030 for Mysuru, went on for years, though it had its shortcomings. Hence, the views of MLA Tanvir Sait that one needs to look into the previous three CDPs and ascertain how much of it was implemented, was not only valid but could be a good starting point to think of the future.

Mr. Shenoy said two minutes for a hall packed to capacity ensured that nobody got a chance to air their views fully as each speaker was limited to talking only for a few minutes.

“But the moot point is there were no qualified urban planners and urban architects involved and it is high time that the authorities realise that preparing a master plan is an elaborate exercise that involves professionals and experts with multiple sittings of day-long presentations, discussions and streamlining the outcome,” he added.

Mr. Suresh Kumar Jain of Mysuru Industries Association had similar opinions and said the district administration had listed eight broad subjects including Mysuru jurisdictional expansion, economic growth, social and cultural development, basic amenities and infrastructure, environment, tourism, education, and health apart from commerce and industry. “Each of them requires multiple interactions with concerned experts before the inputs can be incorporated into a broader vision,” he said.

The association plans to submit in writing the key policy initiatives that are imperative for the sustained health growth of industry and tourism, and how it need to be integrated into a vision plan for Mysuru.

Mr. Shenoy said MGP will write to the district in-charge Minister about the need to rope in experts from institutions specialising in urban affairs and planning and get them involved in the exercise to prepare a long-term plan for the city while retaining its heritage character.

