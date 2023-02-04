A. Manju gets offer to contest from Arkalgud on JD(S) ticket

February 04, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Hassan

Former Minister A. Manju has announced that he will contest for the Arkalgud Assembly seat on the JD(S) ticket in the upcoming elections.

“Former Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy has offered me a ticket to contest for Arkalgud. I thank Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, H.D.Revanna and the family for this opportunity,” he told presspersons in Hassan on Saturday.

Mr. Manju, who was Minister for Animal Husbandry in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, lost the election in 2018. He joined the BJP and ran for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat in 2019, but was defeated by JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna. Following differences within the BJP, he left the party. Now, he is joining the JD(S). Mr. Manju now holds the record for contesting three elections from three different parties in five years.

The former Minister said he had met Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Deve Gowda upon joining the party. “I have no enemies or friends in politics. I have never spoken against Mr. Deve Gowda’s family members, targeting them individually. In fact, I played a role in Mr. Deve Gowda’s parliamentary victory in 1991. I have always done people-centric politics. My principles remain unaltered,”, he said.

Answering a question, Mr.Manju said it was true that he initially gave preference to joining the Congress. He did talk to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjevala. “They suggested I contest for the Holenarasipur seat. If not, they were ready to offer me ticket in the coming parliamentary election from Hassan. However, I was clear on my stand that I would not change my constituency,” he said.

Further, he said when he was Minister-in-charge of Hassan district, he did win 16 Zilla Panchayat seats, besides a MLC seat for the Congress. “The Congress failed to recognise my contributions to the party”, he said.

Asked if his son, .Mantar Gowda, who is in the Congress, would follow him, Mr. Manju said his son was free to make his own decision. “When I contested on the BJP ticket for Hassan parliament seat, he remained with the Congress. Wherever he is, he is my son. I wish him the best. However, I suggest it would be good for him, if he followed me,” he said.

Earlier, A.T. Ramaswamy of the JD(S) had hinted at leaving the party. A few workers of the party had staged a dharna in front of Mr. Revanna’s residence in Holenarsipur on January 21 urging him to deny the party ticket to Mr. Ramaswamy this time. By making an offer to Mr. Manju, the party has sent a clear message to Mr. Ramaswamy, who has alread maintained distance with the party.