Hassan

05 October 2021 18:57 IST

Shivamogga district has become a major education hub in the State in the last few years due to the efforts of former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, said Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra on Tuesday. He was speaking after inaugurating the Atal Thinking Lab at National Public School in Shivamogga.

During his college days, Mr. Raghavendra said, there was a feeling among the public that Shivamogga had no future. There were no major educational institutes in the city then. However, gradually things improved. The city has got a medical college and an agriculture university has come up in the district. And, soon the airport would be operational in the city. “Shivamogga will have a new look in two years’ time”, he said.

Further, the Lok Sabha member said the New Education Policy introduced by the Union Government would bring in significant changes in education. Students would pick up skills necessary for their careers under the new policy, he added.

