A lot of things fishy in N.R. Santosh case, says KPCC chief

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar said on Sunday that there were “a lot of things fishy” in the alleged suicide attempt case involving N.R. Santosh, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s political secretary and grand-nephew.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, he said, “There is something fishy. A lot of things fishy.”

Welcoming Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident, Mr. Shivakumar said he had never said that he would release a video clipping related to the case. He claimed that Mr. Santosh’s wife had said on record that there were no differences in the family leading to the alleged suicide attempt. “It was because of politics, not family matters,” he said.

The KPCC president said that no one attempts to end their life at a young age without valid reasons. “The reasons could be heavy loans, stress, or other dealings. But in this case, it appears the family did not have heavy loans. As his wife has mentioned politics, it should be probed as the Chief Minister’s political secretary is not a common man,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar also said he had never linked anyone in particular with the matter. “Then why should some BJP leaders feel guilty?” he asked.

On ‘love jihad’ law

Referring to the BJP government’s move to push for a Bill to curb “love jihad” (conversions for the sake of marriage), he said humanity should be respected as everyone enjoys the right to love. “Let those who are pushing for a law on the same study the marital relations of the children of some top leaders,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he visited the Kollur Mookambika temple and offered prayers. Mr. Shivakumar was in Udupi to attend a convention of party workers.