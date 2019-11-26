‘A lot of money can be saved with white topping of roads’

Although initial investment for white topping of roads was comparatively higher, a lot could be saved on maintenance when compared to black topping or asphalting of roads, the former president of Indian Concrete Institute Jose Kurian has said.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Kurian said that for white topping, the initial investment was 30 % more but revenue expenditure on maintenance of asphalted roads could be saved.

He said that the government and urban local bodies had their own reasons for not adopting white topping of roads and one among the main reasons was the higher initial investment.

Mr. Kurian said that there was a need for sensitising road users and elected representatives on the cost effectiveness of white topping of roads in the long run.

Maintaining that white topping provided a much more developed and evolved solution to the infrastructure concerns of the cities and towns in India, he said that technology also helped in reducing road accidents and traffic congestions caused by pothole-ridden roads.

Mr. Kurian said that white topping with 15-20 years of design life offered a potential for rehabilitation strategy of asphalted roads. White-topped roads were water resistant, not affected by high temperature and they helped reduce noise level when compared to dense-graded asphalted and sprayed seals, he said.

Emphasising on the positive aspects of white topping of roads, he said that it had been proved that concrete overlay had been the most carbon dioxide-efficient and sustainable building material. He added that now most of the roads under Central Road Funds were being laid using this technology.

He said that use of fly ash, blast furnace slag, silica fume would not only further improve the life of the concrete but also reduce the need for disposal of landfills, while curbing greenhouse gases.