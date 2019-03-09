A long battle over a lost train berth

Mallikarjun Yelameli, a Kalaburagi-based lawyer, fought for over two years against the Railways and finally won, though the monetary compensation is not much.

On November 1, 2015, Mr. Yelameli bought an RAC ticket (PNR 421-3681245) to travel in the Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express.

He boarded the train in Kalaburagi, and his ticket was verified in Solapur station. Though the TTE assured him of a confirmed berth at Bhusaval station, he failed to keep his promise. Mr. Yelameli had to travel the whole way sitting.

When he reached New Delhi, Mr. Yelameli approached the railway authorities with his grievance, and they told him that his berth had been allotted to an “unauthorised person” in his name. He asked them for a copy of the chart, but they did not give it to him. Instead they told him to file an application under the Right To Information Act.

He did so on December 18, 2015, but did not get the information he sought. Up against more bureaucratic hurdles, he approached the Central Information Commission, which withheld the proceedings as a similar case was pending in the Supreme Court. He waited for over 11 months and when nothing happened, he approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum on April 17, 2017, seeking ₹80,000 compensation for the mental agony he underwent and an additional ₹15,000 for legal costs. He named Station Manager of Gulbarga Railway Station, Divisional Manager of Central Railway, Solapur, and the CCM, Mumbai, as parties.

During the hearing, the railway authorities contended that the complainant had failed to prove that his berth was given to some other person without his knowledge. Mr. Yelameli, using a legal provision, filed an interim application calling for records to prove his allegation. The railway authorities neither filed an objection to it nor provided the documents sought. Even the chart showing the reservation status from Solapur to Manmad, which was produced before the forum, was not readable.

The forum, therefore, concluded that the authorities were “intentionally not producing the same [the chart] from their custody, before the forum. Therefore, we are of the view that the complainant has proved that there is [a] deficiency in service on the part of the opposite parties”.

In their order of February 5, 2018, Nelhal Sharanappa and Nagashety Gandage, president and member of the forum respectively, dropped the charges against the station manager of Gulbarga Railway Station for the absence of evidence and held the other two parties — Divisional Manager of Central Railway, Solapur, and CCM, Mumbai — jointly and severally liable to pay ₹15,000 as compensation for the mental agony of the complainant and an additional ₹3,000 for the cost of the proceedings.

Finally, after after a two-year battle, Mr. Yalameli is to get the compensation before March 19. It also clarified that the failure of paying the amount within stipulated time shall carry 9% interest till the realisation of the entire amount.

“It is a long battle. I knew that it would take up much of my time, energy and money. I also knew that compensation I might get at the end is nothing when compared to what I would have to lose for it. Yet, I went ahead. My intention was to encourage people to fight against injustice, however insignificant it might seem,” Mr. Yelameli told The Hindu.