‘A leader should be able to contest from anywhere’: Siddaramaiah

November 14, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Monday that a leader should be in a position to contest from anywhere, alluding to the speculation that he was set to contest from Kolar.

ADVERTISEMENT

His remarks came in the context of comments by the Opposition that he was scouting for a ‘’safe seat’’. ‘’He is a true leader who is prepared to contest from anywhere’’, Mr. Siddaramaiah remarked. The former CM said in a democracy people can contest from any constituency and he would abide by the wishes of the people. ‘’If people want me to contest from Kolar I will contest from there and if people want me to contest from Varuna then I am prepared for that as well’’, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Taking umbrage over the threat to Congress leader Priyank Kharge, Mr.Siddaramaiah said litterateurs, thinkers, intellectuals, journalists and people with progressive views are being targeted by the BJP which is patronising such acts. ‘Even the Centre espouses similar views and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra are no different’’, remarked Mr.Siddaramaiah.

Trending

Though the Constitution bestows the people with freedom of speech the BJP was out to throttle this freedom, he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also took a dig at the JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy for his remarks that the former received a political rebirth because of him (HDK). ‘’Kumaraswamy entered politics only in 1996 and have I not contested and won elections before that ?’’ questioned Mr.Siddaramaiah adding that he had contested and won 8 elections.