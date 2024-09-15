ADVERTISEMENT

A km-long tricolour displayed in Chamarajanagar to mark International Day of Democracy

Published - September 15, 2024 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A km-long national flag was displayed in Chamarajanagar on the occasion of International Day of Democracy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A km-long national tricolour displayed on the B. Rachaiah Double Road in Chamarajanagar on Sunday to mark the International Day of Democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The display of the tricolour from B. Rachaiah Double Road to B.R. Ambedkar circle in Gamasamudra in Chamarajanagar co-incided with the human chain formed in the border district of Chamarajanagar.

The human chain in Chamarajanagar stretched for a distance of upto 25 km from Muguru on the border of the district with Mysuru till Chamarajanagar town.

Students of various educational institutions in their uniforms, government officials, teachers, Anganwadi employees, Asha workers, members of various organisations, and people’s representatives participated in the human chain.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A number of dignitaries including Minister for Animal Husband and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, who is also the Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district, participated in the function organised to mark the International Day of Democracy in Chamarajnagar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US