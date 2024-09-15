A km-long tricolour displayed in Chamarajanagar to mark International Day of Democracy

A km-long national tricolour displayed on the B. Rachaiah Double Road in Chamarajanagar on Sunday to mark the International Day of Democracy.

The display of the tricolour from B. Rachaiah Double Road to B.R. Ambedkar circle in Gamasamudra in Chamarajanagar co-incided with the human chain formed in the border district of Chamarajanagar.

The human chain in Chamarajanagar stretched for a distance of upto 25 km from Muguru on the border of the district with Mysuru till Chamarajanagar town.

Students of various educational institutions in their uniforms, government officials, teachers, Anganwadi employees, Asha workers, members of various organisations, and people’s representatives participated in the human chain.

A number of dignitaries including Minister for Animal Husband and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, who is also the Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district, participated in the function organised to mark the International Day of Democracy in Chamarajnagar.