GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A km-long tricolour displayed in Chamarajanagar to mark International Day of Democracy

Published - September 15, 2024 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A km-long national flag was displayed in Chamarajanagar on the occasion of International Day of Democracy on Sunday.

A km-long national flag was displayed in Chamarajanagar on the occasion of International Day of Democracy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A km-long national tricolour displayed on the B. Rachaiah Double Road in Chamarajanagar on Sunday to mark the International Day of Democracy.

The display of the tricolour from B. Rachaiah Double Road to B.R. Ambedkar circle in Gamasamudra in Chamarajanagar co-incided with the human chain formed in the border district of Chamarajanagar.

The human chain in Chamarajanagar stretched for a distance of upto 25 km from Muguru on the border of the district with Mysuru till Chamarajanagar town.

Students of various educational institutions in their uniforms, government officials, teachers, Anganwadi employees, Asha workers, members of various organisations, and people’s representatives participated in the human chain.

A number of dignitaries including Minister for Animal Husband and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, who is also the Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district, participated in the function organised to mark the International Day of Democracy in Chamarajnagar.

Published - September 15, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.