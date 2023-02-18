February 18, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 02:23 am IST

On November 1 last year, as Madhu H.M., a coffee grower at Hebbanahalli in Sakleshpur taluk, was getting ready to leave for his farm, his nephew came running to him with an urgent message. “Avoid the regular route to the farm,” the 17-year-old warned his uncle. “A herd of elephants has been spotted there.”

The Sakleshpur, Alur and Belur taluks of Hassan district lie in the lush foothills of the Western Ghats in Karnataka. Villagers in these taluks receive alerts on their mobile phones every morning from the Forest Department about the movement of elephants in the area. Sometimes, members of the Rapid Response Teams of the Forest Department make public announcements about the elephants. These alerts are essential in helping the villagers plan their activities for the day and are often a matter of life and death.

While Madhu was getting ready that day, his younger brother Manu, 34, left home. “Every Tuesday, Manu would visit the Chamundeshwari temple close to our field. He left home by 8 a.m. that day. On the way, he was fatally attacked by an elephant,” says Madhu.

Manu, who is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son, is among the 93 people who have been killed in elephant attacks in the three taluks of Hassan since 1986. In 2022 alone, seven people succumbed to such attacks. Among those who face angry elephants are coffee planters, farmers, plantation workers and schoolchildren.

There have also been hundreds of instances of people getting injured in these encounters since the 1980s. Nearly every household in the district has an elephant experience to share. At Hasugavalli near Ballupete in Sakleshpur taluk, people recall an attack on an encampment of huts on January 23, 2023. Luckily, they escaped.

Apart from posing a threat to their lives, elephants raid and damage crops daily, the villagers complain. As a consequence, the people are forced to stay vigilant at all times. During annual board exams, when students have to travel long distances to reach the exam centres, police and forest officials deploy special vehicles and staff to pick them up and drop them. Elephant task force vehicles equipped with public announcement systems are a common sight in these regions.

There are more than 65 pachyderms in the Sakleshpur, Yeslur, Belur and Alur forest ranges of Hassan district. Local people believe that there are more than 100 elephants, but the Forest Department does not acknowledge this number. Besides the three-four herds that are active at different locations, a few tuskers roam around alone too. For the villagers and the animals, every day is a struggle to co-exist.

Death, protest and a task force

Deaths from elephant attacks almost always lead to tension in the villages. When the news of Manu’s death reached the district headquarters in Hassan, Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, who is Minister in-charge of the district, was at a function there. Officials informed him about the death and told him that the local people were staging a protest demanding that he visit the spot. The villagers had refused to hand over the body for post-mortem until the Minister arrived. However, Gopalaiah left for Bengaluru. He told the media that he had instructed the Deputy Commissioner and other officers to convince the villagers to withdraw their protest.

His decision angered the villagers. Family members stood with the protesters and even arranged for a mortuary cabinet to preserve the body at the protest site. Finally, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was forced to intervene at night. He called up Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who were at the spot and addressed the protesters on speaker. He assured them that he would send a team of senior Forest Department officers to visit the area, study the situation and submit recommendations. He told them that Gopalaiah would also return to meet them. The Minister visited the protest site around midnight, travelling for about 240 kilometres from the State capital. Once he met the protesters, they let the officers take the body for a post-mortem.

As Bommai promised, a team of senior officers visited the areas of human-animal conflict in Hassan and neighbouring districts. The State government also formed an elephant task force in the four districts of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Mysuru to handle such conflict. However, the people remain sceptical of the solutions offered. They say they can live in peace only if all the elephants roaming in human habitats are captured and relocated.

A fight for resources

Old men and women in the region say they barely spotted elephants in their childhood. “It started in the late 1980s. The number of elephants has increased significantly in recent years,” says Manjunath, 65, from Belagodu village.

Experts trace the origin of the conflict to the construction of the Hemavathi and Harangi dams in Hassan and Kodagu districts, respectively. The construction in the 1970s submerged large tracts of elephant habitat. There has been extensive change in land use since then, including the expansion of coffee plantations.

After surveying the human-elephant conflict areas in Hassan district, retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests M.K. Appaiah and noted elephant expert Ajay A. Desai presented a report in 2007. They analysed the conflict between 1986 and 2006, when people were attacked by elephants on 276 occasions, and noted that the fragmentation of elephant habitat had led to conflict in the region. “The elephant habitat, which is contiguous from Nagarhole up to the Cauvery River, becomes increasingly fragmented and patchy as we move north beyond the Cauvery River. It breaks into small patches of forest as we approach the Hemavathi, which forms the border between Kodagu and Hassan,” said the report. Only two forest patches are located in the area: Kattepura Reserve Forest (250 ha) in Kodagu and Dodbetta (325 ha). “Though the two patches are the largest in the area and have dry deciduous to moist deciduous forest, which is good for elephants, their size makes them totally unsuitable for elephants,” the experts said. They recommended removing the entire elephant population from this area as the most effective long-term solution.

In fact, whenever the problem intensifies, the villagers hit the streets and put pressure on the government to capture elephants and relocate them. Following protests, the officers have identified “problem-causing” elephants and captured them after firing tranquilliser darts. Since 1987, the department has captured and translocated 74 elephants. A major drive to relocate 22 elephants to different elephant camps in Karnataka was carried out in 2013–14. However, the number of elephants in the region has gone up since then.

The conflict has proved costly for farmers. The movement of elephants damages paddy and coffee plants. And if well-grown coffee plants are damaged, it takes decades to revive the plantations. “I spent about ₹40,000 to cultivate paddy on my farm. However, the yield I got was only worth ₹4,500,” says Jagadish of Hosakoplu. As a result, hundreds of farmers in the Alur and Sakleshpur taluks have been forced to give up paddy cultivation altogether.

Since 2007, there have been 37,891 incidents of crop damage. The government has paid ₹14.91 crore as compensation. As compensation does not reimburse labour costs, many people do not apply for it. Arguing that they cannot cultivate their land due to elephant attacks, around 400 farmers from Kaginahare and neighbouring villages in Sakleshpur offered to part with over 2,000 acres of their land to widen the forest cover, provided they got a better package as compensation. The government held meetings with them on this issue, but has not moved further.

However, following repeated protests, the government has increased compensation for damage and deaths. If a coffee plant (Arabica) aged 1-4 years is damaged, the grower is entitled to ₹600. If the plant is more than four years old, the compensation will be ₹1,200. In the case of Robusta coffee, growers are entitled to ₹1,500 per plant for a crop aged 1-6 years. If the plant is more than six years old, the planter is entitled to receive ₹3,000 per plant. Compensation for death has gone up to ₹15 lakh from ₹7.5 lakh.

The plight of elephants

The conflict is also deadly for elephants. Thirty-five elephants have died since 2003, says the Forest Department. Three were killed by gunshot, four were hit by a train, nine were electrocuted and one was found dead with no tusk. The cause of death in some cases was not clear.

Many farmers put up electric fences to protect their crops from raiding elephants. When elephants come in contact with these fences, they die a painful death. The Forest Department has filed cases against farmers who put up such fences, for violating the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Sometimes, the acts of farmers have unintended results. In December 2022, the residents of Hosakoplu dug a trench in an attempt to trap elephants that had been roaming nearby. “The idea was to draw the attention of our lawmakers since the legislature session was on then. But they did not take note of it,” says Jagadish of Hosakoplu, one of those who led the initiative. However, on January 2, a baby elephant got stuck in the 20-foot-deep trench. The residents provided water and food for the animal. As news of the baby elephant in the trench spread, forest officials and the police rushed to the spot where they had a heated argument with the villagers. The animal was finally rescued. “We are not against elephants. Our fight is against the government. We dug the trench to show that if the government does not act, we will. We will capture elephants that are destroying our crops, our estates and our lives,” says Jagadish.

The Karnataka elephant task force, constituted as per the Karnataka High Court order, in its report submitted in 2012, designated the region as an ‘Elephant Removal Zone’, where concerns about human safety take precedence. Given the small forest cover, the high density of population and the predominance of agriculture and horticulture, the region could be treated as an Elephant Removal Zone, the task force said. It decided that restoration of elephant habitat in the region was unachievable. Residents too say that the region is not suitable for elephants.

Short- and long-term solutions

For officers, handling the conflict is often a daunting task as they have no long-term solutions to offer. “The local officers are meant to only drive elephants away from human habitats and capture them when needed,” says a senior officer. Some elephants, which were relocated to places such as Bandipur National Park, came back to the area after some time, almost as if to prove that intra-State relocation is not a sustainable solution. The officer believes that thinking “outside the box” is necessary. “We have to study what African countries have been doing to handle such situations. We must adopt elephant population control methods. If elephants have to be relocated, they need to be moved to a place from where they cannot walk back easily,” he says.

In the short term, the system developed by the Forest Department, with the help of the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF), of using field inputs to send warnings to people in elephant-affected areas has helped save Madhu and others. Female elephants who lead the herds as well as individual tuskers have been given radio-collars by the Department so that their movements can be tracked. The villagers check the location of the elephants before leaving home. The State government has put up railway barricades to prevent elephants from entering human habitats.

While villagers appreciate some these efforts to minimise conflict, they insist that the only permanent solution to the problem is to relocate the elephants. “Tracking elephants and relocating only those elephants that cause problems will not solve the conflict,” says Yedehalli Manjunath of Sakleshpur taluk’s Ballupete. Villagers argue that relocating the tuskers is also in the interest of the animals. While Bommai promised after Manu’s death to relocate the animals, no decision has been taken in this regard yet.

Frustrated, the residents of Hebbanahalli, Hosakoplu and the villages of Belagodu and Kasaba hobli in Sakleshpur are planning to stage a dharna in Delhi in a couple of months. “We, the coffee growers, have been earning tax for the Central government. But the Centre has not bothered to intervene on this issue,” says Jagadish. The farmers have already held meetings to plan their visit to Delhi. “We will go to Delhi and stage an indefinite protest for a permanent solution to this problem. Around 500 farmers will participate in the protest,” says Jagadish. “Our protest will not end until our demand is fulfilled.”