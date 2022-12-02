A judge cannot assume the role of a supreme adviser to the administration on policies: HC

December 02, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

A judge, based on his inputs, cannot assume the role of a supreme adviser to the administration on policies governing innumerable activities of the State, particularly in today’s context of over-expanding horizons which come into the ken of policymaking, the High Court of Karnataka has said.

“By taking the oath of office as a judge, an ordinary man turns himself into a man with a magic wand and qualifies himself to be an unquestionable authority to advice on such policies is inconceivable...,” the court observed.

Price cap on drugs

Justice M. Nagaprasanna made these observations while refusing to interfere with the February 27, 2019, order passed by the Central government imposing a price cap of 30% upon the manufacturers for the select 42 drugs that are considered essential for the treatment of cancer.

The court dismissed the petition filed by city-based Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd., which operates a chain of cancer hospitals under the name of HCG. The company had questioned the legality of the policy decision of imposing the price cap on the manufacturers under the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order stating that the price cap was affecting it though it was a retailer.

‘Profit would come down’

“What the petitioner now seeks to contend by way of a challenge to the order is that its profit would come down as it is only a retailer; the cap is on the manufacturer but the effect is on the retailer. This cannot be a ground for a judicial review of the impugned policy, much less, on the ground that it violates Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India,” Mr. Justice Nagaprasanna observed.

The petitioner had only contended that its right under Article 19(1)(g) to practice any profession or to carry on any trade or business was taken away by the policy and it has not pointed out any circumstance for the policy to be termed as contrary to any law, the court said.

‘900% more’

The court noted that the cap was imposed to make cancer treatment affordable after noticing that some manufacturers were selling drugs at about 900% more than the regular price.

“...cancer drugs need to become somewhat affordable so that whenever a treatment is required, it can be treated at the earliest, the rich and the poor alike. Therefore, the challenge to the Government Order by a retailer whose motive inter alia is profit and the challenge inter alia is loss of profit, cannot be countenanced,” the court said.