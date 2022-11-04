A journey through India’s rivers

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 04, 2022 22:01 IST

Researchers and interns of Azim Premji University have worked on the flora and fauna of more than 70 rivers and its tributaries to explore, research and exhibit them in forms poems, paintings, photographs, art and culture, occupations surrounding the rivers the tribes, the folklore of the regions where the rivers flow and much more. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Rivers of Life – A journey through India’s Rivers’, a celebration of nature as seen through the country’s myriad rivers, its cultural influences, role in livelihood, vibrant biodiversity, and the people behind its conservation, kicked off on Friday at the Azim Premji University.

The festival will feature an evocative photo exhibition and will see participation from folk singers, conservationists, academicians, and storytellers who will share their unique experiences around diverse river landscapes.

‘Rivers of Life’ is the first in a series of initiatives Azim Premji University plans to launch to shine a light on our relationship with nature and mounting environmental concerns demanding immediate attention.

Support our reporting.
The programme is on till November 16 and will see various events each day across venues at the university. This will include folktale performances by Bhatiyali singers from the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal, music of Baul artists, a film festival centred on life by the riverside, and river-based fun activities. Also, leading experts and academics will hold multiple interactive workshops for students and teachers on topics ranging from conservation and river ecosystems to community engagement.

Admission to ‘Rivers of Life’ is free. Visit https://azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/rivers-of-life for details.

