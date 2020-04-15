A humane gesture

Belagavi Police helped a woman and her daughter reach their village after cremating her son who died of a non-COVID disease in the district hospital on Tuesday.

Sagar Singhe (32) of Kothali village near Chikkodi died following complications from a surgery. His mother and sister had brought him to hospital. However, they had no money to take the body back to their village.

Some Kannada activists helped her conduct the cremation at the Sadashiv Nagar cremation yard in Belagavi. They contacted Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi who provided them with a vehicle to reach home.

In another incident, Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli issued an inter-State pass to a migrant worker from Rajasthan to go back to his native place following his father’s death. Raja Kanjar, who was kept in a hostel in the city, received a call from his family members that his father died on Sunday. He approached the Deputy Commissioner’s office who confirmed the information with their counterparts in Rajasthan. A transit pass was issued to him which he used to reach his State by taxi. After reaching his village, he sent a message thanking the Deputy Commissioner and his office, staff members said.