A herd of wild elephants spotted near Chikkamagaluru city

January 29, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

The herd includes 24 wild elephants. The animals are found moving nearby a private school on the outskirts of Chikkamagaluru city

The Hindu Bureau

A group of wild elephants have camped in forest areas near Chikkamagaluru city, leaving the residents in fear. As many as 24 elephants have been found roaming near Amber Valley School, according to Forest Department officials.

The department has begun the operation to drive them back to deep forests so that people in the nearby village are relieved. The department has involved the staff members of its elephant task force and other officials. Eight kumki (tamed and trained) elephants from Dubare and Nagarahole camps would be assisting with the drive.

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj issued a press release on Monday, appealing to residents of Chikkamagaluru town, Mugtihalli, Kadrimidri, Srinivasa Nagar, Adishakti Nagar, Kesavina Mane, Mattavara, Nallur, Rampura, Gavanahalli, Teguru, Dambadahalli, and Dummigere, to maintain caution while moving out. The officer has also sought people’s cooperation during the operation to drive elephants back to forests.

