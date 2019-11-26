A hat-trick of wins for govt. school teacher

Sudarshan Vishwakarma, a teacher from government higher primary school from Kandagol village in Humnabad taluk, won the first prize in the district level extra-curricular competition organised for primary and high school teachers recently.

The event was jointly organised by Karnataka State Teachers Welfare Fund and the Department of Public Instruction. For Mr. Vishwakarma, it was a hat-trick win as he had won the same prize in the last two years also.

His science models stood out to impress the judges and secure him the first position. He would now participate in the State-level competition.