A green cess to shore up tree cover

In a move that will help shore up the green cover of the city, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has decided to raise additional resources through green cess for new building and layout plans and share a portion of it with the Forest Department.

The MUDA anticipates an additional revenue of ₹80 lakh per annum and it will reserve 50 per cent of the amount for the Forest Department to enable it to take up urban forestry schemes. The remaining 50 per cent of the amount will be utilised by the MUDA for park and lawn development besides planting of trees.

The cash-strapped Forest Department was denied any funds from the government this year for urban greening due to resource constraints.

As a result the department had written to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and MUDA to fund the greening programme failing which the city green cover could take a hit. Now that the MUDA has agreed to earmark 50 per cent of the green cess collected by it, the greening drive is expected to continue.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said here on Monday that shoring up the green cover of Mysuru was essential to neutralise the growing levels of pollution and increase in temperature due to increase in population and global warming.