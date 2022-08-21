A govt.-sponsored attack: Siddaramaiah

Terming the egg attack on him as “government-sponsored”, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said that the attacker, Sampath, belonged to RSS. He said that the family of the attacker was being forced to confess that he belonged to the Congress. However, the egg attacker was from RSS, the former Chief Minister told presspersons on Sunday.

To another question that the BJP leaders had accused him of visiting a temple after consuming meat, he said that he had lunch at Sudarshan Guest House in Madikeri in the afternoon and then visited the temple in the evening. "I am a non-vegetarian. What is the problem? Each one has his own eating habits. If you can eat meat in the night and go to temple in the morning what is wrong in eating meat and visiting temple in the evening?"

Meanwhile, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that the Congress workers had turned against their leaders for speaking lightly against the majority population, and that the Congress leaders should at least now know how to behave in the society.

Condemning the egg attack, he said that it was an emotional outburst. “The government has taken action against the person and the Congress should stop politicising it. ” Dr. Sudhakar said that people “will change” the Congress leaders if they did not change their attitude towards RSS and Veer Savarkar.