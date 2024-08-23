A fort that symbolises independence of Deccan from the clutches of Delhi

The magnificent remains of the 14th Century Gulbarga Fort, from where around eighteen Bahmani kings ruled for 200 years (from 1347 to 1527 AD), is a symbol of the history, art and legacy of Bahmani Sultanate – the first independent Muslim Kingdom of the Deccan.

Around 677 years ago, in August, 1347, the Bahmani Kingdom rose to power under the Turkish governor Alauddin Hassan Gangu Bahman Shah (earlier known as Zafar Khan), who revolted against the Delhi Sultan – Muhammad Bin Tughlaq – to establish an independent Deccan state covering parts of the present-day Karnataka, Maharashtra and parts of undivided Andhra Pradesh, with Kalaburagi / Gulbarga (earlier known as Hasnabad) as its capital.

The founder of the Bahmani Sultanate, Alauddin Hasan Gangu Bahman Shah, implemented the administrative reforms, established state administrations, and enacted policies to promote tax collection. Although his reign was short, his vision and achievements laid the foundation for the prosperity and longevity of the Bahmani kingdom, acknowledge historians.

Origin during Kakatiyas

Though the foundation of the Gulbarga fort is known to have been laid by Kakatiyas of Warangal in the 12th century and was further fortified by the Qutub Shahi dynasty to some extent, it was the Bahmani Sultans who reconstructed the engineering marvel of the time by building a two-layered fortification of 50-feet-thick fort wall with the inner layer higher than the outer one.

It displays an almost impregnable system with 90 feet-wide moat surrounding its three miles of fortifications. Around 15 towers with 26 canons – including the world’s largest cannon measuring 29 feet in length -- made it one of the mightiest fortresses of South India. The juxtaposition of an ancient astounding fort with Sharanabasaveshwar Lake (formerly known as Mehboob Sagar) in the background creates a picturesque tableau that is sure to leave a lasting impression on the visitors.

The Bahmani Sultans contributed to art by encouraging craftsmanship from different regions. The combination of Persian, Turkish and Indian art and architectural techniques resulted in the evolution of a distinctive Deccani style that could be seen in Gulbarga Fort which also displays some of the finest aspects of Persian architecture.

Bala Hisar

The Bala Hisar situated at the eastern entrance is a formidable structure equipped with three cannons placed on circular towers. Standing at an altitude of 61 feet, it is the highest peak in the fort which offers panoramic views of the Fort and the city. This structure was built as a donjon (inner stronghold of a fort) as a last resort against invading forces.

The Jama Masjid, built inside the fort by Muhammad Shah-I to commemorate Gulbarga as the capital of the Bahmani Sultanate, is an example of the architectural excellence of Bahamani engineers. The structure of Jama Masjid, designed by a Moorish architect Rafi from Qazvin in Iran, is inspired by the Great Mosque of Cordoba in Spain.

It is 216-foot-wide and 176-foot-long with an open courtyard. The outer avenue surrounds the prayer hall on three sides and has low open arcades with arches, forming a rectangular layout with ten bays each on the northern and southern ends and seven bays on the eastern side. The Masjid has 107 small domes, and four bigger domes, the central larger dome is placed on an arcade, forming a square cloister that rises above all the other domes.

The Masjid is an example of Bahmani architecture blending the Persian, Moorish and Indian styles. The absence of minarets and water pools for ablution in the Masjid suggests the possibility that it might have served primarily as a civic monument, a meeting place of outstanding political significance for the early Bahmani Sultans.

Entrance gates

The fort has two gates – the Bada Darwaza to the east and the Hathi Darwaza to the west. It also has three tunnels – the first one is next to the Bada Darwaza, the second one is on the south side of the fort, and the third one opens on the west side.

The Haathi Darwaza, the west gate, is a massive western gate with 15-foot-high wooden doors studded with iron spikes and knobs designed to prevent elephants from battering them in. It has a long-built winding serpentine passageway with five gates/checkpoints, each one is designed and fortified in such a way that no intruder can pass through them unharmed.

Though there are no clues authenticating the existence of palatial residential structures of Sultans within the fort yard, the large area of rubble adjacent to the Jama Masjid gives some idea about the remains of some magnificent structures.

Interfaith marriage

At the beginning of the 15th Century, the nuptials of Sultan Firuz Shah with the daughter of King Deva Raya of Vijayanagara Kingdom brought both dynasties together, bridging two different cultures and religions. The arrival of a Hindu queen must have strengthened the communal fabric across the kingdoms and helped bridge the religious divide between both the communities as well as the dynasties.

The sultanate had a broad policy of not interfering with the faith traditions of other cultures but also in their Indo-Persian architecture form in their structures.

Bahmani Sultans promoted religious tolerance, and the policy of religious inclusiveness helped foster a harmonious and diverse society within the Bahmani Sultanate. The existence of a dilapidated temple structure (said to be Someshwar Temple) near the south tunnel in the Bahmani fort stand as exemplification of syncretic culture.

Tombs on the premises

The tombs of the first three Bahmani Sultans Alauddin Hasan Bahamani Shah (founder of the dynasty), Muhammad Shah-I and Muhammad Shah-II are situated near the Dargah of Sheikh Sirajuddin Junaidi, the spiritual advisor of the early Bahmani Sultans, nearly half-a-kilometre west from the fort.

On the eastern fringe, three kilometres away from the fort lies the second-late royal funerary complex of the Bahmani Sultans, called Haft Gumbad (seven tombs). Of the seven tombs, four are Sultans’ tombs. The mausoleum is raised on low platforms and arranged in chronological sequence west-to-east direction.

The first funerary structure to be built here was the tomb of Alauddin Mujahid Shah, followed by Dawood Shah’s mausoleum, the double tomb architectural type. On the opposite side of Dawood Shah’s tomb are the tombs of Ghiyasuddin Shah and Shamsuddin Shah (sons of Mohammad-I, who reigned for only a few months). The tomb of Firuz Shah is the largest in the royal funerary complex. It represents the completion of the early phase of Bahmani funerary architecture testifying to Firuz Shah’s wisdom, diverse interests and vast knowledge.

Shor Gumbad

Located about 3 kilometres west of the fort, the structure has a guard tower with a large dome in the centre and four minarets at its four corners. The Bahmani sultans built this Gumbad to keep an eye on the enemy movement miles away from the fort. It is said that the clever acoustic design of Shor Gumbad echoes through the walls and could be heard for miles in those days.

About 5 kilometres northwest of Gulbarga Fort is Sultanpur which literary means the king’s village. Historical sources mention it as an agricultural field of sultans, the villa-like structure in the field is the area where the sultan’s agricultural lands were probably situated. The presence of ornamental step-wells, canals, bowlis testify to a sophisticated irrigation system that once irrigated the surrounding land.

Picture of neglect

With apathy of successive governments, the 14th Century Gulbarga Fort that had once been a glory of the Bahmani Sultanate stands today as a picture of neglect. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is responsible for the maintenance, conservation and preservation of these historical monuments.

Activist K.M. Mujeebuddin, who has been fighting to protect the ancient monuments in this region, said that though the Ministry of Culture had allocated funds to the tune of ₹5.88 crore to ASI during 2017-18 to protect and restore ancient monuments and sites in the Kalyana Karnataka region, the ASI has merely spent ₹39.6 lakhs.

However, in 2011, the ASI took up some repairing and patching works including the construction of a concrete bed surrounding the Jama Masjid, the renovation of another mosque (meant for women) and the beautification and laying of grass lawns around Bala Hisar.

“Yet, the effects of time, weather conditions and ASI’s negligence are evident. The thick vegetation growing across the walls poses a threat to the fort,” Mr. Mujebuddin added.

Mohammad Ismail, a numismatist from Kalaburagi who owns a complete series of Bahmani Kingdom coins, meticulously worked and illustrated the historical background of each coin of the Bahmani Era in his book. Mr. Ismail believes that the study of coins can shed light on the history of a particular period to some extent. The numismatist also spearheads a campaign “Save Coin - Save Heritage” to create awareness of ancient coins in educational institutions and pass on historical heritage to future generations.

Now, the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) has come forward to renovate the fort with an allocation of ₹12.49 crore under its Mega Macro works in 2022-23. The dredging and cleaning of the massive moat around the fort which was filled with dirt, sludge and thorny bushes is now underway.

Encroachments

The High Court has ordered the eviction of the 194 illegal constructions inside the fort and also for removal 176 unauthorised constructions around the fort within the regulated areas as per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR Act). The order is yet to be implemented. The commercial buildings, residential layouts and government offices continue to mushroom within the regulated 300-metre radius of the fort and any action to curb the encroachment is hardly seen.