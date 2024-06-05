A former IAS officer, Kumar Naik wins it for the Congress in Raichur by a comfortable margin

The Congress has proved it again that it has a strong base in Raichur Parliamentary Constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes, by registering a win against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a comfortable margin in the 2024 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party has won 13 times out of the 17 elections held between 1957 and 2024. The BJP has won it twice in 2009 and 2019 and the Swatantra Party and the undivided Janata Dal have won once each in 1967 and 1996.

In the 2024 elections, the former IAS officer G. Kumar Naik was the candidate from the Congress and outgoing MP Raja Amareshwar Naik was the BJP candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, Mr. Kumar Naik won against Mr. Amareshwar Naik by a margin of 79,781 votes to obtain his maiden entry to Parliament.

As many as 13,00,655 voters, including 5,019 voters through postal ballot, voted in eight Assembly constituencies, which include Yadgir, Shahapur and Surpur in Yadgir district, that form the Lok Sabha segment.

The details of votes, assembly constituency-wise, are as follows: Out of the 6,70,966 votes, Mr. Kumar Naik secured 1,12,463 votes in Surpur, followed by 78,050 votes in Shahapur, 75,705 votes in Yadgir, 78,272 votes in Raichur Rural, 78,844 votes in Raichur City, 76,641 votes in Manvi, 80,923 votes in Deodurg, 88,515 votes in Lingsugur and 1,553 votes through postal ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 5,91,185 votes that Raja Amareshwar Naik secured, 95,903 votes came from Surpur, 68,465 votes from Shahapur, 69,983 votes from Yadgir, 83,233 votes from Raichur Rural, 69,595 votes from Raichur City, 72,979 votes from Manvi, 58,584 votes from Deodurg, 70,091 votes from Lingsugur and 2,352 votes through postal ballot.

It may be mentioned that there were a total of 9,850 NOTA votes, of which 1,036 votes came from Surpur, 1,177 from Shahapur, 1,414 from Yadgir, 1,320 from Raichur Rural, 875 from Raichur City, 1,017 from Manvi, 1,500 from Deodurg, 1,486 from Lingsugur and 25 from postal ballot.

Mr. Kumar Naik secured the highest votes of 1,12,463 in Surpur and the lowest, 75,705, in Yadgir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Amareshwar Naik secured the highest votes of 95,903 in Surpur and the lowest of 58,584 in Deodurg.

The highest NOTA votes of 1,500 were registered in Deodurg and the lowest 875 votes in Raichur City.

Out of the eight Assembly constituencies, Congress legislators are in Shahapur, Yadgir, Raichur Rural and Manvi. And, after a win in the byelections, the party has also captured Surpur now. The BJP has won in Raichur City and Lingsugur, while the Janata Dal(S) has won the Deodurg Assembly segment.

A 1990 Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Mr. Kumar Naik served as Deputy Commissioner in Raichur between 1999 and 2002 and joined the Congress post retirement. He is a first-time MP, while the son of the late Raja Vankatappa Naik, whose demise necessitated the byelections, Raja Venugopal Naik is a first-time MLA.

The voters have blessed these two candidates with several hopes, especially in strengthening infrastructure and improving the education sector in the constituency. And, they also have a bigger responsibility to show how different they are compared to those who represented them earlier.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.