A filmy-style proposal lands in controversy

When Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty decided to pop the question to reality show participant Nivedita Gowda in a show- stopping style on the stage of Yuva Dasara late on Friday evening, he had perhaps not anticipated what would come next. A furore over the choice of the venue.

During his concert at the government-sponsored Dasara programme at Maharaja’s College Grounds, Mr. Shetty, who had met Ms. Gowda in a reality show as another participant, surprised the packed audience by going down on his knees and proposing to her. She accepted his proposal amid loud cheers from the crowd.

What followed, however, was a furore over using the government platform for this. Minister in charge of Mysuru district V. Somanna expressed his displeasure over his act and asked the police to issue a show-cause notice to them for using the public platform for a private affair.

Expressing his disapproval to Mr. Shetty’s “surprise act”, Mr. Somanna told reporters that the Yuva Dasara Committee was not aware of his plan since he had kept the organisers in the dark. “I have told the police to issue a show-cause notice. We will consider action as per the law. It is wrong to misuse the platform,” he said.

Mr. Shetty sought to put an end to the controversy by apologising to the government for his act, in a video message that was circulated to the media. While admitting that he kept his “proposal” plan confidential, the rapper clarified that it was not an engagement and that he had only spoken his heart. “This was done purely for entertainment to keep my fans happy. But I had not informed the organisers about this,” he said.

Complaints filed

Three private complaints have been lodged with Lakshmipuram police against Mr. Shetty and Ms. Gowda in connection with the row.