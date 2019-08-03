A drive to weed out fake beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya scheme

The State government has decided to conduct a survey of below poverty line (BPL) families for eliminating fake beneficiaries of the Anna Bhagya scheme.

The State has over 1.12 lakh crore BPL families and all of them avail of free rice under the scheme, with each member eligible for five kg a month.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who chaired a day-long meeting with Chief Secretary, Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners and CEOs of zilla panchayats, told presspersons that free distribution of rice to 1.12 lakh crore families has increased the burden on the State exchequer. Officials have been told to undertake the survey in each district to check leakage of foodgrains.

“Many government officials and rich people are availing the benefits of the rice scheme in connivance with ration shop owners,” he said. The drive could eleminate nearly one lakh families in each district, he said. The government has been purchasing rice from the open market at ₹33 to ₹34 a kg. He warned officials that they would be held responsible if rice was found rotting or eaten by rodents.

Anna Bhagya is a flagship programme of the Siddaramaiah government, which was announced in 2013.

Planting grass

For encouraging farmers and private borewell owners to plant more grass, the Chief Minister announced that the government would procure fodder from farmers by increasing the price from ₹3,000 a tonne to ₹4,000 a tonne.

The meeting discussed various steps needed for toning up the administration. The Chief Secretary was asked to visit one of the districts every month and Secretaries to visit districts twice a month.