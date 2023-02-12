ADVERTISEMENT

‘A doctor’s human touch goes a long way in strengthening the morale of patient’

February 12, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

North Karnataka’s first Digital PET CT Scan facility inaugurated in Hubballi

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar, Managing Director of VRL Group Anand Sankeshwar, Chairman of NeuMoD B.R. Patil, Managing Director Rashmi Angadi, among others, during the inauguration of NeuMoD in Hubballi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Although advanced technology has made treating diseases and conducting complicated surgeries easy, a medical professional should not forget the benefits of the human touch on his patients, Vice-Chancellor of SDM University and plastic surgeon Niranjan Kumar has said.

Inaugurating NeuMoD, North Karnataka’s first Digital PET CT Scan facility, in Hubballi on Sunday, Dr. Niranjan Kumar said that while it is important to master technology for ensuring better results in the healthcare sector, what is even more important is human touch in treating patients.

“That human touch creates a bond between the patient and the doctor and it goes a long way in strengthening the morale of the patient,” he said.

Referring to the growing instances of oral cancers in North Karnataka, Dr. Niranjan Kumar said that there is a need for creating extensive awareness on using tobacco products. While technology has resulted in better treatment, awareness is equally important, he said. He showered praises on doctor B.R. Patil, who, he said, has been serving cancer patients in the region selflessly.

The former Director of KIMS and Principal of KLE JGMM Medical College M.G. Hiremath said that technological advancements have resulted in better and effective treatment for cancer and probably, a day might come when medical science will be able to cure cancer patients completely.

Director of the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Ramalingappa Antaratani emphasised the need for public-private participation in healthcare sector for providing better treatment to patients. He said that KIMS has already tied up with various private institutions and hospitals for providing better healthcare facilities to the poor.

Managing Director of VRL Group Anand Sankeshwar hoped that the new facility will benefit the people of North Karnataka. Lauding the service of Dr. B.R. Patil in the field of cancer, Dr. Hiremath, Dr. Antaratani and Mr. Sankeshwar said that Mr. Patil should be honoured with a Padma award.

Theatre personality Yashwant Sardeshpande hoped that technological advancement lead to treatment at affordable cost for commoners.

Managing Director of NeuMoD Rashmi Angadi spoke about the advantages of the Digital PET CT and PET MRI Fusion.

Welcoming the gathering, Chairman of NeuMoD Dr. B.R. Patil elaborated on the new advancements in the field of cancer treatment.

Director Kiran Kattimani, Datta Nadgir and others were present.

