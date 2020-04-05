A ‘disinfection tunnel’ at APMC yard in Hubballi

As part of the efforts to check the spread of COVID-19, the Dharwad district administration has set up a ‘disinfection tunnel’ at the main entrance of the APMC yard at Amargol here.

All visitors to the yard will have to walk through this tunnel maintaining prescribed distance. The sprayers overhead sprinkle protective substance on them. Workers and public are advised to raise their hands with their palms facing front while walking through the tunnel to ensure efficient disinfection.

The first-of-its-kind initiative in the State has been set up in association with the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC), Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), and the local chapter of Young India.

HDMC would supply the 1% hypochlorite solution. CII and Young India have set up this facility on an experimental basis at a cost of ₹1 lakh, said Young India president Srinivas Joshi.

District in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar visited the APMC yard on Sunday and inspected the facility. Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa, Police Commissioner R. Dileep, HDMC Commissioner Suresh Itnal, and others were present.

Mr. Shettar said this special facility would help ensure the health protection of a large number of farmers, traders, workers and others. Taking cue from such an experiment in Tirupur of Tamil Nadu, it was decided to install a similar facility here, he said and appealed to the people to use this facility without fail while entering the APMC premises.