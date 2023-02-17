ADVERTISEMENT

A disappointing budget for Mysuru industries: MIA

February 17, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

It’s a disappointing Budget for the industries in Mysuru since no clear announcements have been made for the development of the industrial sector in the city which has South Asia’s largest industrial area, said the Mysuru Industries Association (MIA).

Despite announcement in the Industrial Policy, the Mysuru Industrial Area Development Authority has not been announced in the Budget with necessary allocation, said MIA President and former MLA Vasu.

Though the cancer treatment centre for Mysuru has been announced, there is no clarity on the funding. It’s unsatisfactory that NIMHANS and nephrology hospitals in Mysuru have not been proposed, for the benefit of patients from five districts in the region,

The relief for Mysuru is the allocation of ₹320 crore for the airport expansion. The allocation of ₹10 crore for the museum and art gallery project in Mysuru was inadequate, Mr. Vasu said.

