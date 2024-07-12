August 9, 2019, is a day etched in the memory of hundreds of people in the villages of Mudigere, Kalasa, Koppa, and other taluks at the foothills of the Western Ghats in Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka. It was the day of the Vara Mahalakshmi festival, but their memory is of the deluge, destruction, and devastation that heavy rains brought them that day. Many continue to suffer in its aftermath a good five years later because of incomplete rehabilitation.

A day of horrors

Chandrakala, a resident of Malemane village, recalls that on that day, by afternoon, the downpour had intensified. People in several villages in Mudigere and neighbouring taluks knew it was not a typical rainy day. Within a couple of hours, they could hear a loud noise from the hilltops. Rainwater came gushing like a river, taking all that was in its way: people, livestock, entire houses. “I still remember how I ran towards my home as water followed me,” recalls Chandrakala, an agricultural labourer in her mid-40s.

That day, she met one of her employers expecting some advance payment, as she was planning to bring back her daughter from a government-run residential school for the weekend.

“My employer asked me why I took the risk of visiting him during heavy rains. My worry was to reach my daughter’s hostel somehow and bring her back home safe, as we were listening to reports of road blockades all over the area,” she said. As she returned home after taking the money, she could see rainwater flowing like a river. “The house that I had just visited was washed away in the rainwater even as I watched,” Chandrakala recalls.

Chikkamagaluru district, known for its picturesque hill stations, is located in the south-western part of Karnataka. People from distant places choose the hill station for holidaying, prompting a steep increase in homestays and resorts in the localities adjacent to forest areas in the district. Every weekend, the roads leading to popular tourist destinations witness traffic jams, posing a formidable challenge to the local administration.

The hilly parts of the district – Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru, Koppa, Sringeri, and N.R. Pura taluks – receive high rainfall. The residents have adjusted their routines in tune with the heavy rains. They spend their days working in the fields — coffee and tea plantations — despite the rain.

However, what they witnessed in August 2019 was unprecedented. They never expected the entire hillocks to come crumbling down, covering the agricultural lands at the foothills. Within hours, hundreds of people were rendered homeless. Among them, the worst hit were those in the villages of Malemane, Madugundi, Haravinakere, Chennahadlu, Durgadahalli, Alekhan Horatti, Balur, and Kalasa. The rainwater had taken away the hard work they had put in for decades to cultivate their plantations and build houses. The road network was severely damaged, making it difficult for the administration to reach relief for the affected people.

The damage of such magnitude was caused by heavy rains that lashed in a short time. Until July 2019 end, the Malnad region had received average rainfall in the southwest monsoon. In fact, on July 31, 2019, the average rainfall in the region was 25% less than usual, as expected in that month. However, within a month, the region had received 121% excess rainfall.

“For nearly 10 days, there was no power supply in our area,” said Chudamani, a resident of Sankasale village. There was no school for children either and no access to even essential commodities. Hundreds lived in temporary shelters.

Lasting impact

The damage caused by rainfall five years ago has had a lasting impact on the lives of many. Villagers tell stories of those who died even before their families could get a proper relief package.

Channappa Gowda, 65, a farmer at Devaragudda in Mudigere taluk, reportedly took his life on September 14, 2019. Villagers say Channappa Gowda took the extreme step as he was upset after his five-acre farmland was badly hit during the rains. He had cultivated coffee and areca on his land.

Prajwal Malemane, a resident of Malemane Colony, points out the places where five houses once stood. Now, the entire area is covered by greenery, hiding the remnants of old structures buried beneath. “It took several days for the families to recover from the horror. Everything was covered in mud: the house, cattle shed, vehicles. Now, people have all moved to Mudigere, Banakal, and other places and are living in rented houses there,” he said.

Ashwath Gowda is one of those who has moved out of the village. Within a month after his family lost the agricultural land, his father, Narayana Gowda, suffered a stroke. “He could not come out of the trauma he suffered because of the landslide. His blood pressure was not under control. After he suffered a stroke, he was hospitalised for two months in Mangaluru. Later, in 2022, he passed away when he was 63 years old,” said Ashwath. He stays with his wife and mother in a rented house at Banakal. After visiting offices hundreds of times, seeking adequate relief, he has lost hope. “I don’t know when the government will give us full relief. Often, they assure us a piece of land but do not continue the process,” he said.

Ashwath’s neighbour in Malamane, Raju, lives with his family in Mudigere. “I have been living in a house that belonged to my brother-in-law on rent for the past five years,” Raju said.

When his land was damaged due to a landslide in 2019, his son Vihaan was in class 6 at a private school in Banakal. As the family suffered a severe jolt and lost the source of income, Raju thought of sending him to a government school, as it was difficult to bear the fee. However, the school authorities offered to provide him free education up to 10th grade.

“I am grateful to the school management, who stood by their promise. Now, my son is in the SSLC. All these years, the school has not taken a fee from me. The private school management has been more generous than the government,” he said.

Raju and a few other residents received a relief of ₹1 lakh, the initial amount for house construction, and another ₹25,000 towards rent for five months. Besides, a few families who had lost their houses got sites near Banakal and built houses using the funds released by the government. But many have not been able to move on because of the red tape.

Following the rain havoc, the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other elected representatives visited the places. The government announced that the families who lost houses would get ₹5 lakh each to build houses. Until the houses were ready, they could rent houses, and the government would release ₹5,000 as rent per month.

Still in rented houses

The officers told the affected people that they would get their houses ready within 10 months. However, the promise has not been fulfilled for many residents of Malemane, Madugundi, Chennadlu, and a few other places. “We are still in rented houses. The government had assured us land, as we had lost ours. For the last five years, we have been seeking alternative land so that we can start our lives afresh,” said Raju. The flood-hit people have staged several protests in Mudigere. However, their demands remain unfulfilled.

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj said that the government had identified around 30 acres of land in Mudigere taluk for flood victims of Malemane and Madugundi. “We have taken the Forest Department’s opinion and sent the proposal to the State Government. We are waiting for clearance in the Cabinet,” she said.

The families that lost land due to landslides have been asked to move out of their places, as their places are vulnerable. However, with no source of income, until they get alternative land, many continue to cultivate a portion of the land that is not affected by the floods.

“We are tilling the land that is intact, though the government asked us not to cultivate it, as we have no other alternative, we are continuing with this,” said Ashwath. They have been told that the district administration has identified land for their rehabilitation at Bettagere in Mudigere taluk. However, they are not sure how much land they will get as relief. The extent of land the families lost varies from two acres to eight acres. Besides, many had been cultivating land adjacent to their properties without any records. They cannot claim compensation for the “encroached land.”

Similarly, the district administration has identified land for rehabilitation of the people of Chennahadlu in Kalasa taluk and Guddethota in Koppa taluk. The families of Chennahadlu would be shifted to Idukani. The State government has yet to clear the proposal. In the case of Guddethota, the residents are not convinced about leaving their place. The negotiations are still going on.

Ready for any eventuality

Meanwhile, this year, so far, four people have died, and 120 houses have been damaged due to heavy rains that have lashed the district since April 1.

Meena Nagaraj, the Deputy Commissioner, said that they are geared for any eventuality. As per the instructions from Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, gram panchayat-level task forces have been constituted to face the disaster, if any.

“We have identified 80 villages spread over 47 gram panchayats in the district as vulnerable. The officers have identified 77 safe shelters, and in case of any incident, the affected people will be shifted there,” the official said. The administration has identified expert swimmers and volunteers to join hands with the officials to work during difficult times. Similarly, earthmovers and machinery have been kept ready.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help).

