A decade and a half later, BBMP to start schools in outer zones

August 09, 2022

It has been a decade and a half since the city corporation expanded to include the present outer zones to form the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and the civic body is, for the first time, all set to open its schools in the outer zones.

The civic body runs a total of 164 schools and colleges in the city, all concentrated in the core city zones, that is the erstwhile Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (226 sqkm) areas and not a single institution in the newly added areas, which have seen an exponential growth in population over the last two decades.

BBMP has now proposed to establish 10 education institutions, from nursery to Class XII, under a single roof, in seven Assembly constituencies of the newly added areas.

These institutions will be set up at a cost of ₹77 crore under the Amrit Nagarothana scheme. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earmarked ₹72 crore for the BBMP to develop the education sector in the city under the scheme.

The State government has given in-principle approval for the project and the DPRs for these schools are yet to be ratified and approved.

Among the 10 schools, four of them will be boarding schools, all of them in Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency, and one non-residential school each in Dasarahalli, K.R. Puram, Bommanahalli, Bengaluru South, Yeshwanthpura, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituencies.

This has been a long-standing demand of MLAs and councillors of these areas.

“In recent years, the number of admissions to our BBMP-run schools has been steadily rising and there has been a demand for more schools. Officers are searching for suitable sites to start these schools in the outer zones. We are planning to start these 10 new schools from the academic year of 2023-24,” said Umesh D.S., Assistant Commissioner (Education), BBMP.

Total BBMP schools and colleges: 164

Nursery: 91

Primary schools: 16

High schools: 33

PU colleges: 18

Degree colleges: 4

PG centres: 2