T. Priya of K.R.Pet being felicitated for winning an essay contest organised by Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, by the Mandya district administration, on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A first-year degree student from K.R. Pet spent a day observing the activities of the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya on Monday. T. Priya, a student of Government Women’s First Grade College, had won the first prize in an essay contest organised by the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation and got to observe the functioning of the government and the bureaucracy from close quarters.