A day to celebrate waste pickers

March 19, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - Bengaluru

It was a day to celebrate the work of waste pickers as Hasiru Dala, in collaboration with Thyajya Shramika Sangha, organised Hasiru Habba on Saturday at Freedom Park .

Hasiru Habba is held annually to celebrate waste pickers’ contributions to the environment. A Krishna, an operator at a BBMP Waste Collection Centre, said: “More than help, what we get when Hasiru Habba happens every year is happiness. It is a day dedicated just for us waste pickers. We work for 10-12 hours everyday, having one day just for us makes us very happy. Hasiru Habba helps make other people outside our communities aware of all the struggles we face.” He further added that reading out their tasks and demands to the authorities gives them some hope, but not much happens.

“I have a request. I hope that one day all countries of the world come together to ensure that there is zero waste on the planet and no landfills. All waste collected should be properly recycled,” he added.

While talking about how corporate companies are taking over their occupation, Mr. Krishna said that over 25,000 families in the city are dependent on waste picking. “All we want is for these corporate companies to support us, not take over our only source of income. We are not as educated and this is our livelihood.” He said that working as waste pickers gives them a sense of entrepreneurship but once the corporate organisations take over they will be left with nothing to do.

“Waste pickers from across the city gather, and their demands and issues are communicated to the officials concerned and departments,” said Soubhagya, social security director of Hasiru Dala. She said that this year they read out the demands amidst the presence of BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath.

Some of the demands this year were to enforce the implementation of caste certificates for the mothers of waste pickers belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, pre-matric scholarships, and an increased student stipend of ₹5000 for the children of people engaged in occupations involved in cleaning and are prone to health hazards, to facilitate life insurance for informal workers and waste pickers, and for the State government to immediately initiate a campaign against child marriage for the protection of child rights.