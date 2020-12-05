A day after violence, Shivamogga remains calm

Hassan

05 December 2020 00:10 IST

Shivamogga city, which witnessed a series of violent incidents following the attack on a Bajrang Dal activist on Thursday, remained peaceful on Friday.

Additional policemen from neighbouring districts were called in to maintain law and order. The district administration also clamped prohibitory orders in city limits and business establishments remained closed in the heart of the city, causing inconvenience to the public.

Eastern Range Inspector General of Police S. Ravi said at a press conference that 10 cases had been registered by the police in connection with incidents reported on Thursday. As many as 62 people have been taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in the violence. Those involved in the assault on Bajrang Dal’s Nagesh are yet to be arrested.

The police have identified 148 sensitive and hypersensitive areas in the city. Additional staff members were brought in from Haveri, Davangere, and Chitradurga districts, he said.

Business establishments on B.H. Road, Gandhi Bazar, Ameer Ahmed Circle, and Nehru Road remained closed on the day, and members of the public had trouble procuring milk in the morning hours.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar said 10 magistrates have been deputed to maintain law and order in the city.

‘No need for probe’

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa termed the assault on the Bajrang Dal activist an act by “goondas of a minority community” to disturb peace and harmony in Shivamogga. The Minister also claimed there was “no need for an investigation” as it was “clear who did it”.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Shivamogga, spoke to the media on Friday morning after visiting the private hospital where Mr. Nagesh was undergoing treatment. He claimed it was a pre-planned attack against an activist of an organisation fighting against cow slaughter. “Neither the Hindu community nor the government will tolerate such incidents,” he said.

“I have told the police to arrest the people involved immediately,” he said. “If such incidents are not stopped, they may lead to serious consequences in the future.” He repeated this warning in a tweet as well.

The Minister also took the Shivamogga tahsildar to task for his statement that both Hindus and Muslims were involved in breach of peace. He went so far as to say the officer had “lost his mental balance”.