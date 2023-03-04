ADVERTISEMENT

A day after raid and seizure, Madal Virupakshappa goes incommunicado

March 04, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the search and seizure of cash and valuables by the Lokayukta at the house of BJP MLA from Channagiri Madal Virupakshappa, the accused went incommunicado and officials have formed special trams to track him down.

Virupakshappa, former chairman, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. has been named prime accused in the corruption case, while his son Prashanth Madal, chief accountant of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), is accused number 2 in the case after the latter was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹40 lakh at the MLA’s office on Crescent Road on Thursday.

More recoveries

On Saturday too, Lokayukta sleuths recovered gold and silver valuables, property documents, and bank accounts from the house of the accused.

While Prashanth and four others were remanded to judicial custody, the MLA is missing. The police are on his lookout to question him about the huge amount of cash and valuables seized from his house in Sanjaynagar.

Meanwhile, the I-T and ED officials have contacted the Lokayukta officials to get details about the seizure. The KSDL Employees Union has complained to the Lokayukta alleging rampant corruption by the officials and demanded a detailed probe to safeguard their interest.

On Saturday, the Congress intensified its protest against alleged corruption in the government, citing the case of the MLA as further proof of the allegation.

