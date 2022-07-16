Following criticism from several quarters, the order was withdrawn around midnight by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms

Vendors stand outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The ban order was criticised as a move that would not allow for transparency in the government’s functioning. | Photo Credit: -

Following criticism from several quarters, the order was withdrawn around midnight by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order banning photography and videography inside the government offices.

The government had on Friday morning issued an order prohibiting taking of photos and videos in its offices without prior permission. This followed a petition submitted to the government by the president of Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, seeking a ban. However, following criticism the order was withdrawn around midnight by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

‘Misuse on social media’

In his memorandum, the association president had alleged that while it is common for the general public to visit government offices regularly, individuals were entering the premises and taking photographs and videos of the functioning of the offices. They were then being circulated on social media “recklessly” and there was also a possibility of these being “misused”, which “lower the dignity of government offices.”

Following the association memorandum, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms had said that it is illegal to take photos and videos during working hours without prior permission of the authorities. This is applicable to all government offices, at district, taluk and village levels, besides in the State capital.

“The government has given careful consideration to the matter and is of the view that it is necessary to restrict the public from taking photos and videos during office hours of all the departments of the State government,” the order said.

Lack of transparency

However, the order was heavily criticised by some quarters as a move that will not allow for transparency in the government’s functioning.

In a release, the Karnataka Rashtra Samiti said the government is trying to use a draconian rule and it was anti-people.

The Janata Dal (Secular), meanwhile, sought to know what the government had to hide that it has come up with such a draconian rule. “Are you scared that your 40% corruption will be exposed?” asked party leader and MLA Bandeppa Kashempur.” “Why should the government be afraid of photography and videography if it is on the right track?” he asked.