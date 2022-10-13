A critic of Indira earlier, Siddramaiah is now falling at the feet of Sonia: Kateel

The Congress is now imitating the BJP by holding yatras for the sake of coming to power, while the BJP is taking out padayatras for the sake of the country, says State BJP president

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 13, 2022 20:15 IST

When in Janata Dal, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah was a critic of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi but after defecting to the Congress he is falling at the feet of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to become Chief Minister, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said.

Speaking to presspersons after attending a party convention in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Kateel said that Mr. Siddramaiah has no moral right to criticise the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

He said that the Congress is now imitating the BJP by holding yatras for the sake of coming to power, while the BJP is holding padayatras for the sake of the country. Mr. Kateel defended Mr. Yediyurappa’s remark calling Rahul Gandhi as “baccha” (political novice).

He said that both Mr. Rahul Gandhi and Mr. Siddaramaiah had addressed the Prime Minister in singular terms showing their immaturity. Being a former Chief Minister, Mr. Siddaramaih should know how to address the Prime Minister of the country, he said.

‘Spread the message’

Earlier, addressing the party convention, Mr. Kateel asked them to spread the word about the development works being taken up by the State and Central governments and seek votes from the electorate.

Grassroot-level workers who work as a link between votes and the government are an asset to the party, he said.

District in-charge Minister Halappa Achar, Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, BJP General Secretary Mahesh Tenginkai and others participated in the convention.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kateel, accompanied by party workers, visited houses in Lakshmisingankeri and surrounding areas highlighting the welfare programmes of the governments run by the BJP.

