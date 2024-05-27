A country that invests in technology will have secure boundaries: Vice President

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday (May 27) said a country that invests in technological advancement will have secure boundaries.

Mr. Dhankhar, who visited National Aerospace Limited (NAL) facilities and laid the foundation stone of the Centre for Carbon Fiber and Prepregs in Bengaluru, said, “Gone are the days of conventional warfare. I have before me men in uniform. They know the changing dynamics of warfare. It’s gone much beyond conventional warfare.”

He said how a country positions itself and how strong it will be will be determined in laboratories like NAL. “How our position will happen, how strong we will be, will be determined in laboratories like this. And the good thing is, our future is bright because you people are working with that intellect, education, which is unrivaled in the world,” he added.

Mr. Dhankar said India is one of the countries that are focusing on disruptive technologies. “There are five to six countries in the world focusing on that (disruptive technologies). Our quantum computing system that will be of extreme awareness to you all is already in place,” Mr. Dhankar said.

He also praised NAL’s contribution to the country’s aerospace sector. “In the last two years, India’s space accomplishments have come to be globally recognised. Both in the field of Defence and also in the shape of things like Chandrayan-3. All this, is not the handiwork of one Institution, it is the convergence of several institutions that has contributed to this,” he said.

The Vice President also witnessed the flying display of the Hansa NG, the indigenous flying trainer designed and developed by NAL at the HAL airport.