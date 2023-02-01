ADVERTISEMENT

A continuation of amir ke saath and garib ke vinaash policy of ‘trouble-engine’ govt., says Siddaramaiah

February 01, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

He accuses the state government of failing to draw Centre’s attention on Karnataka’s issues

The Hindu Bureau

Ridiculing the Union Budget 2023 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the Union budget was a continuation of amir ke saath and garib ka vinaash anti-people policy being followed by the ‘Trouble-Engine’ government at the Centre for the last eight years.

Alleging that the present Budget had reduced the allocation for agriculture sector by ₹8,468.21 crore compared to last year, Mr. Siddaramaiah maintained that the budget had ignored the farm sector though it provided employment to 54% of people.

He alleged that Ms. Sitharaman had completely ignored Karnataka though she had been elected to the Rajya Sabha from here. He said the State government too had failed to draw the Centre’s attention on the demands and issues concerning Karnataka. He alleged that the State government had shunned the practice of holding consultations with state MPs in Delhi ahead of Union budget as part of efforts to draw the Centre’s attention on the issues related to the state.

Though the BJP had elected 25 Lok Sabha members and six Rajya Sabha members from Karnataka, none of them had managed to draw the Centre’s attention to the issues related to the State, he alleged.

