HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A content film on women that hinges on a blouse

November 20, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Film director Santhosh Kodenkeri along with story and dialogue writer Pavana Santhosh addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday.

Film director Santhosh Kodenkeri along with story and dialogue writer Pavana Santhosh addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: GIRISH PATTANASHETTI

A woman dragging a tailor to court for not stitching her blouse properly may seem bizarre. But when she raises her voice against the inconvenience that an ill-stitched blouse causes, a plethora of things interlinked to feminine as well as societal issues crop up, which form the crux of a content film in Kannada titled Ravike Prasanga.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, film director and screenplay writer Santhosh Kodenkeri said that the term ravike (blouse) in the title is enough for some to brand the film in a particular manner, but it touches upon various strings attached to a woman’s life.

Mr. Kodenkeri, who has earlier directed off-beat films like Home Stay, Ondanondu Kaaladalli Obba Raja Idda, said that their effort has been to look at various issues related to a woman keeping the blouse as a symbolic medium.

“Picturised in colloquial dialect of Dakshina Kannada, the film begins on a comic note in the first half, but dwells upon serious issues in the second. It is a pure family and content-oriented film under the banner of Drishti Media and Productions,” he said.

Journalist Pavana Santhosh, who has written the story and dialogues for the film, said that getting a blouse stitched, although looks trivial, is a serious issue.

“Judging a woman from the kind of blouse she wears, the societal impressions of her, the unspoken yet tolerated tumult of a woman, her fight, disappointment, issues of body shaming... all have been portrayed in the film,” she said.

Mr. Kodenkeri said that the film has been completely shot in Dakshina Kannada and has three songs. The title song has already been released on Jhankar Music.

Geeta Bharati Bhat plays the lead role, while Suman Ranganath, Padmaja Rao, Rakesh Mayya, Raghu Pandeshwar, Krishnamurthy Kavattar and others are in the cast.

The film has music by Vinay Sharma, cinematography by Muralidhar N. and is expected to be released in two-three months.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.