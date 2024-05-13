ADVERTISEMENT

Conclave on research funding held in Shivamogga

Updated - May 13, 2024 09:12 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Jawaharlal Nehru New College of Engineering conducted a research conclave in association of Visvesvaraya Technological University, on Navigating Research Funding and Publishing, on Monday.

B.E. Rangaswamy, Registrar of the university, who addressed the participants via video conferencing, appealed to colleges to create an environment conducive to research.

India has produced over 1.5 million research papers on various subjects in the last five years. The support extended to innovative thinking would result in improving the nation’s economy, he said.

Rashtriya Shikshana Samiti secretary S.N. Nagaraj opined that the innovative experiments should be environment-friendly. JNNCE principal Y. Vijay Kumar, Research Dean S.V. Sathyanarayana and others were present.

As many as 110 research scholars from 23 colleges participated in the conclave.

