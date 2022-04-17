A common man in such case would have been arrested: AAP leader Bhaskar Rao

AAP leader and former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao has said that if a common man was named as accused in a case of abetment to suicide, he would have been arrested immediately.

AAP leader and former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao has said that if a common man was named as accused in a case of abetment to suicide, he would have been arrested immediately.

AAP leader and former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao has said that if any common man was named as accused in a case of abetment to suicide, he would have been arrested immediately.

Replying to a query by presspersons on the case against K.S. Eshwarappa in Belagavi on Saturday, Mr. Bhaskar Rao said that as per law, the accused in the FIR should be arrested in such cases.

“In such cases the Government will be the investigating officer. The investigating officer should be given free hand. There is need for court monitored investigation. However under present circumstances, the chances of the Government interfering in the investigation are high,” he said.

“Both the Congress and the BJP are shedding crocodile tears on the death of contractor Santosh Patil and both have no moral right to speak on his unfortunate death,” he said.

Mr. Santosh Patil had executed the works based on trust. However he was insulted and made to wait which finally led to him taking the extreme step, Mr. Rao said.

“Both parties have lost the moral right to speak on the issue. At least efforts could have been made to get funds released after the works had begun. Both parties should stop shedding crocodile tears. Only AAP has the moral right to speak on the issue,” he said, adding that he had doubts about Mr. Patil’s family getting justice.

He said that corruption directly affected the common people. The Government should have woken up at least after receiving a memorandum by Mr. Santosh Patil, he said, adding that national parties spoke against corruption but were indulging in adjustment politics. The Aam Admi Party would launch a movement against corruption.

To a query, Mr. Bhaskar Rao said that AAP candidates would contest from all the seats in Belagavi and would also clear the misconception that the influential politicians could not be checked.