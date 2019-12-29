A coffee table book to inspire conservation efforts

Kukkarahalli Kere in Mysuru, which inspired poet laureate Kuvempu and in recent decades stirred environmental activism, has inspired an NGO to bring out a coffee table book pertaining to the water body.

Located in the heart of the city, Kukkarahalli Lake is a treasure trove of biodiversity with a shore length of nearly 5 km and spread over nearly 100 acres, and is a natural lung space for Mysuru.

Though it is part of the city’s natural heritage, and is a paradise for morning walkers, it is constantly under threat and has witnessed many struggles for its conservation over the years with environmentalists pitted against contractor-driven development works.

In a bid to reach out to the public to help appreciate the natural ecosystem and its biodiversity better, the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has brought out a lavishly illustrated coffee table book titled Namma Kukkarahalli Kere, which will be released on January 1, 2020. It has been brought out in association with Wild Mysuru.

Explaining the genesis of the concept, Bhamy V. Shenoy of the MGP who initiated the process said the coffee table book was visualised in 2018 in a bid to make fresh efforts to save the water body.

He said just like Chamundi Hills, Kukkarahalli Kere is also an iconic symbol of Mysuru and both suffer due to neglect.

Unless efforts were made to save the water body the city may lose it in the course of the next few years, he added.

The book tries to do justice to floral and faunal diversity of Kukkarahalli which has nearly 400 species of trees and plants along with 189 species of birds of which 45 are migratory. The water body hosts 14 species of mammals, 85 species of butterflies, 37 species of spiders, and 20 species of reptiles. Mr. Shenoy said efforts should be on conserving the natural environment of the lake besides restoring the Poornaiah Canal – to the extent possible – as it is the main feeder line for fresh water inflow to the lake. In the medium to long term, lake management should be taken over by the Forest Department from the University of Mysore, he added.

The book is rich in photographs that highlight the diversity of the lake and the MGP is hopeful that it could inspire the new generation to carry forward the struggle to preserve its aesthetic beauty and the environment in and around the water body.