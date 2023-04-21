A CA in the making who believed in hard and smart work

April 21, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

P. Nikhitha of Janata Nagar in Mysuru is clear about her objective: to become a Chartered Accountant which is also her father’s dream. Daughter of N. Paramesh, a farmer, and S. Katyayani, Nikhitha who studied commerce in BGS College in the city is among the toppers with a score of 595 out of 600.

She has scored 100 in each of her core subjects of Economics, Business Studies, Accountancy and Computer Science, besides securing 100 in Kannada. ‘’I was expecting a similar score or at least 98 in English but secured 95 which is ok’, she said attributing her success to both hard and smart work.

I will enrol for B.Com and also appear for the CA foundation course in pursuit of my aim, said Ms. Nikhitha

‘’I did not allow myself to be stressed or burdened with academic load. I would complete the studies in a phase-wise manner that was required for the tests which used to be conducted frequently. The incomplete portion would be made up before the commencement of the next test’’, said Ms. Nikhitha. She also attributed her success to excellent teaching in the college as a result of which she saw no reason to enrol for tuitions.

There were other success stories too like Jahnavi Chethan Patel, also of BGS College who scored 593 out of 600 in Science stream. With a centum in Physics, 99 in Chemistry and Mathematics and 98 in Biology she also notched up 100 in Sanskrit and 97 in English. A..S. Ananya of Marimallappa PU College scored 588 in Arts stream.