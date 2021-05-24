A busy morning as people hit the streets

After the strict weekend lockdown, hundreds of people thronged markets and shops in Hassan on Monday.

Hassan

24 May 2021 20:01 IST

After a total weekend lockdown, the streets of Hassan city and other places in the district were busy on Monday morning.

All grocery shops and vegetable markets were packed till 10 a.m. People began visiting shops in the central business area of the city as early as 5 a.m. There were long queues for billing at shopping malls, violating COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

Hassan district administration has introduced stricter lockdown compared to other cities. Shops that sell essential items are allowed to open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The rest of the days, only milk booths are allowed to function till 10 a.m. However, there is no restriction on pharmacies.

People who had no access to essential items for the last two days thronged vegetable markets and shops on Monday. Given the demand for vegetables, the shopkeepers had increased the price of vegetables. Fruit sellers were seen requesting customers to purchase two kilograms instead of one as they have to keep their shops shut on Tuesday. “The price of vegetables has gone up. The administration has limited the time of business and hence, sellers are selling vegetables at a higher price to compensate their loss,” pointed out Subrahmanya, a resident.

“The district administration imposed lockdown stating that it is necessary to avoid the spread of the infection. However, an unscientific lockdown could become the reason for the spread of infection. The administration is forcing all people to come out of their houses at the same time and do shopping standing in long queues,” said H.K. Sharath, another resident.

The scene was similar in the taluk centres and villages, including Shravanabelogla, a well-known tourist place. Vehicular movement was affected in many places as a large number of people hit the streets.