A bus for children to learn and play
At present, 10 buses have been deployed, at least one in each zone
There is a bus that has hit the city’s streets unlike any other. In it, children can learn and play, like they would in a playschool.
The city’s civic body has collaborated with an NGO, Free Thinking Foundation, and started a new initiative “School on Wheels”, where children in the age group of 2.5 to 6 can play and learn under the Montessori method in a bus. At present, 10 buses have been deployed, at least one in each zone.
Each of these buses will accommodate up to 50 children, have two teachers trained in montessori schooling, a group D worker and study and play materials for children. Children can learn in English, Kannada and Hindi mediums in these buses everyday.
“These buses will be parked in gardens and parks to help kids learn in the open, in a stress free environment and explore nature. This will also promote an independent mindset among children,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said in a statement.
Free Thinking Foundation will also provide free meals and conduct regular health check up to all children attending classes in these schools on wheels.
