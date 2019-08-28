A braveheart’s tips on surviving the floods

“I was close to death, but the training I had to fight till the last breath helped me survive,” said P.R.S. Chetan, Officer Commanding of Quick Response Team of Karnataka Civil Defence, on Wednesday.

Dr. Chetan was among the five rescue personnel who was washed away in the overflowing Tungabhadra while rescuing people affected by floods at Veerapura Gaddi near Hampi.

In a meet-the-press event organised by Hassan District Working Journalists Association, Dr. Chetan said he was washed away for about three kilometres in the gushing water. “I was tired and there was nothing except hillocks and water around me. There was no one in the vicinity. For the first time in life, I felt like I was near death,” he narrated.

A plant that was stuck to his leg helped him move toward the river bank and from there he moved to safety. “The life jacket I was wearing kept me alive for about three hours and 20 minutes in the water,” he said.

“I wish to tell youth, who decide to end their lives for simple reasons, to face difficulties in life and fight till the end,” he said. Dr. Chetan and his team rescued thousands of people affected by the floods and landslips in Kodagu last year and this year in parts of North Karnataka and Shivamogga.

The officer said many people were stuck in the floods because they were hesitant to leave their houses. At times, during the rescue operation, the attitude of some people angered him. “When we went to rescue people in a village, the members of a family asked us to come back after some time. They wanted to shift their furniture to the first floor, before leaving the place,” he said.

Giving tips on how to face flood-like situations, Dr. Chetan said people should not wait till the water rises. Prepare a bag with two pairs of clothes, essential tablets, biscuits and fruits, and a torch and leave the house. “Our lives are above anything else,” he said.