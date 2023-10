A boy dies after his father threw scissors at him at Molakalmur

October 16, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

A 16-year-old boy died allegedly after his father, suffering from a paralysis stroke, threw scissors at him in a fit of anger at Molakalmur in Chitradurga district on Saturday (October 14).

Chandrashekhar, 16, a PU student, died. He succumbed to the injury on the way to a hospital in Ballari. He and his younger brother, Pavan were watching television. When they had an argument over handling the remote controller, their father, Lakshman Babu, who had suffered a paralysis stroke, warned them to remain silent.

As the boys did not listen to him, out of anger, he took the scissors that he could lay his hands on nearby and threw them at his sons. According to the police, the sharp edge of the scissor hit him below the right ear, resulting in heavy bleeding.

Molakalmur PSI Panduranga has filed the complaint, naming Chandrashekhar’s father as an accused. The police are taking the doctor’s opinion before taking the accused for further inquiry. The father, accused in the case, suffers from multiple problems, including immobility.