A bigger revolution needed to cleanse politics: Doddarange Gowda

January 07, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - HAVERI

Expressing displeasure over the rot in politics that was weakening the roots of democracy, president of the 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana Dodarange Gowda has emphasised the need for a bigger revolution to root out corruption in politics and build a value-based society.

He was taking part in an interaction with writers and other panellists on the second day of the sammelan here on Saturday. Prof. Gowda, answering questions posed by Anjan Shetty and journalist Rudranna Hartikoti, said: “As values had lost value, only those with money power were getting access to power, which is a tragedy.”

What was disheartening was that even in the Legislative Council known as a place for thinkers, people with money power were getting priority. People unrelated to any field were getting nominated to the Council under the category of literature and arts. “What is even worse is that the Chairman of Legislative Council and Governor were becoming witness to such developments. This is nothing but a mockery of democracy,” he said.

Prof. Gowda recalled an incident of him staging a protest in the well of the House during legislature session in Belagavi. “As a member of Legislative Council, I was deeply hurt by the suicide of a sugarcane grower and despite being appointed by the ruling party I staged a protest although a few of my friends termed it wrong,” he said.

To a query by journalist Malatesh Angur, Prof. Gowda said that a movement bigger than the Gokak movement was now required for the cause of uniting Kannada minds, for protecting Kannada language, water, land and schools.

Replying to a query by writer Sankamma Sankannavar, he termed his wife Rajeshwari as his friend, philosopher, and guide and said she was the reason for his growth.

Replying to another query, he called on the writers to keep searching for new things in literature and come up with new creations. And for that to happen poets should develop the habit of reading old poets and other writers, he said.

To another query, he said that in cinema literature, the writer had limited scope, while in literature he had no boundaries. Bapu Padmanabh, Sharada Mullur, Bukkapatna Vasu and others participated in the interaction. Talakadu Chikkarange Gowda coordinated the interaction.