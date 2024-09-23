A bigger Dasara illumination promised with lighting spanning 130 km in Mysuru

The special illumination of Mysuru as part of Dasara festivities is one of the major attractions and the people throng the city to glimpse the city of palaces coming alive in lights.

The lighting of streets, circles and major junctions are part of the show during Dasara, along with other interesting creations in lights for attracting the visitors and tourists. What is new this year is the drones lighting up the sky, making interesting formations on different themes. For this, 1,500 drones will be used to put up the show. The drone show is the newest attraction of Dasara.

This was disclosed at a press conference on Dasara illumination at the office of the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) here on Monday by Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa. On the occasion, the posters of Dasara illumination were also released. CESC Chairman and MLA Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, CESC Managing Director G. Sheela and others were present.

The Minister said the 21-day Dasara illumination here will embellish the city like never before and make it a big attraction for the visitors. The CESC team has put in a lot of efforts to put up a good show. This year, the illumination will spread over a 130-km area within the city, covering 100 circles along with 65 artworks in lights.

A sum of ₹6.50 crore will be spent on the illumination. A total of 2,881 kilowatt of power is expected to be consumed - 2,42,012 units of power has been estimated to be consumed during the 21-day illumination, the Minister added.

Using 1,500 LED bulbs-fitted drones, a show will be organised during the Dasara festivities on October 6 and 7 and again on October 11 and 12 from 8 p.m. to 8.15 pm at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap. The show on October 6 and 7 will be free.

A ratha or the chariot specially created in lights is another attraction of the Dasara. The chariot features various themes and initiatives, including Gruha Jyothi, solar pump-sets and other schemes to spread awareness on the government’s initiatives in the energy sector.

Th ‘vidyth rath’ will be flagged off on October 3, and it will move around the city on the major roads for 10 days.

The CESC Chairman said the company that organised the drone shows at Varanasi and Haridwar will be staging the drone show in Mysuru. As many as 10-15 formations will be presented at the show. All steps have been taken to make the initiative attractive and unique. Also, all safety measures have been taken, he added.

