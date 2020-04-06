A big relief for Yadgir as 21 test negative

There was a big relief for Yadgir district as all 21 samples, including those of the five who attended a religious programme at Nizamuddin, have tested negative.
In a release here on Monday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajput stated that officials collected a total of 21 samples from those who were suspected to have COVID-19 symptoms and sent them for medical examination. “Reports of all samples have come as negative,” he added.
He said that of the 21, five samples were collected from those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat and they have tested negative. “Also, their samples were sent for a second test and they again tested negative,” he said.
