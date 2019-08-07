A Ballari family’s emotional bond with Sushma Swaraj

There would be many political activists in Ballari who mourn the demise of Sushma Swaraj as she was closely associated with the area after she contested the 1999 Lok Sabha election against the Congress heavyweight Sonia Gandhi. However, the family of leading physician B.K. Srinivasmurthy was more grief-stricken and missing the BJP’s firebrand leader than others as it had shared more emotional bonds with her.

“We couldn’t sleep yesterday night after hearing the tragic news of her demise. We are still unable to accept it as the reality,” Dr. Srinivasmurthy said.

Ms. Swaraj had stayed with Dr. Srinivasmurthy’s family for 18 days during the 1999 Lok Sabha election when the BJP declared her as its Ballari candidate and operated from his home till the poll was over. The room where she stayed is known as ‘Sushma Swaraj room’ till today.

Just after her candidature was finalised on the morning of August 18, 1999, Dr. Srinivasmurthy received a call from BJP’s headquarters in Bengaluru and was asked to be a proposer, as per the procedure, for Ms. Swaraj when she would file her nomination papers later the same day. He, along with other party leaders, accompanied Ms. Swaraj to the office of Deputy Commissioner and did the job.

Down-to-earth

“It was my first meeting with Ms. Swaraj and I found her very simple and down-to-earth though being in a great position in the party,” Dr. Srinivasmurthy recalls.

On the same evening, Ms. Swaraj had stomach ache and a bout of vomiting, owing probably to the food she had consumed after the filing of nomination papers. On party leaders’ request, Dr. Srinivasmurthy rushed to Ms. Swaraj’s hotel and treated her.

“After a few hours, she felt better. Next morning, she expressed her desire to stay with my family at my home for the next few weeks until the election was over. I was a little bit hesitant as I felt that I might not be able to provide satisfactory accommodation and hospitality to the tall leader. I somehow accepted. She got her suitcase packed and shifted to my home on the same evening. She stayed with us for 18 days and operated from there itself till the election was over,” Dr. Srinivasmurthy told The Hindu.

During her stay at the house, Dr. Srinivasmurthy’s family and Ms. Swaraj mutually developed an intimate and emotional relationship. Ms. Swaraj took more interest in the local culture and learnt a lot from the family members. It was during the same time that Ms. Swaraj had an opportunity to witness and participate in Varamahalakshmi Puja conducted in the family. Greatly impressed by the rituals, she fondly offered to come to Ballari every year till her last breath to do the Puja herself at the home. She even announced it publicly as well.

“Starting from 1999, she did come to my home every year on the day for the next 12 years till 2011 and did the Varamahalakshmi Puja herself. In 2012, she called me to tell us that she would not be able to come for that year’s Puja. Next year on, she did not turn up. A few days ago, I called her and invited to come for the puja. She expressed her inability to turn up. Though she did not physically turn up to our house in Ballari, her relationship with our family remained as fresh as it had been as we were in regular touch often exchanging birthday and festival wishes. During her long stay with us in 1999 and her yearly visits, she became very close and intimate to every family member. She used to call each one of us by our names which she remembered till death. We never felt that a big political leader of national and international fame was staying with us. She was really simple, motivational and down-to-earth” Dr. Srinivasmurthy said.