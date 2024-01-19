A 50-room hostel for Vemana Chair at KUD: H.K. Patil

January 19, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

Minister for Law, Justice, Human Rights, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism H.K. Patil promised that a 50-room hotel would be built by the government for the Vemana Research Chair at Karnatak University.

He was addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of saint poet Vemana and paying floral tributes to him on his birth anniversary at Karnatak University in Dharwad on Friday. He was flanked by Sri Vemanand Swami of Mahayogi Vemana Mutt and chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti.

Mr. Patil asked the university authorities to send a suitable proposal to the government on constructing the hostel and promised to get it sanctioned at the earliest.

The Minister said that India was blessed with scores of saints, philosophers who throughout their life worked hard to eradicate social evils and establish peace and harmony. “Young researchers should research and bring out the rich treasure that Mahayogi Vemana gave to the country so that it can be a guide for future generations,” he said.

He also stressed on the need for taking the ideals of Vemana to the common man by bringing out booklets on the preaching of the saint poet. He said that adequate funding and infrastructural facilities had been given to the chair and the students should put it to good use to bring out quality works.

“It was Lord Basavanna who laid the foundation stone for creating a casteless society by advocating principles of democracy through ‘Anubhava Mantapa’. Basavanna is a cultural leader and a guiding force to the country. By bringing into practice the preachings of Basavanna and other Sharanas, people should put an end to casteism,” he said.

The chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti said that it was pity that the caste system prevailed more among the educated class. What was worse was that instead of unifying communities, leaders were dividing them further by demanding various facilities for sub caste, he said.

Taking exception to the practice of confining the saints and philosophers to a particular caste, he said that all sharanas including Vemana, preached human values which were applicable to people of all religion and castes.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly Arvind Bellad, Vice Chancellor of Karnatak University Prof. K.B. Gudasi, MLA N.H. Konaraddi and others were present.

